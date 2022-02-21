Former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo launches gubernatorial bid

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Waqo has officially launched his campaigns for the Isiolo Gubernatorial seat, challenging incumbent Governor Mohamed Kuti and former Governor Godana Doyo in what promises to be a grueling contest.

Speaking at Mulata area in the outskirts of Isiolo town where he officially launched his campaigns, Waqo who is vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket said that having served in various government and non-governmental positions for close to 30 years, he has acquired a wealth of experience and feels he is the right candidate to steer the county to another greater level.

He recently resigned as Universities Fund Board Chair to vie for the seat.

Waqo claimed that Governor Mohamed Kuti and his predecessor Godana Doyo failed in executing their mandate to steer the county to another level for the terms they have served which have been characterised by underdevelopment and misplaced priorities.

The former Anti-graft commission boss assured Isiolo people that war on corruption will be one of his main agenda if elected Governor, insisting that it’s the only way to ensure that members of public get services that they deserve.

According to him, when he served as the EACC Chief Executive Officer, he handled a lot of Complaints from different individuals especially after devolution started.

Halake noted that fora long time, Isiolo County has faced a lot of land issues especially when it comes to issuance of title deeds and double allocations. He said that if elected, this is something that he hopes to address and ensure that land matters are resolved and that genuine land owners acquire title deeds for their property.

Waqo promised to streamline the county tendering process to ensure that locals especially youths benefit from available opportunities in terms of contracts and tenders, even as youth groups.

The move by Waqo is in disregard to a declaration by the Borana Council Council of Elders who earlier endorsed former Governor Godana Doyo to be the sole gubernatorial candidate for the Borana Community.

Former Education Chief Administrative Secretary CAS Mumina Bonaya also defied the Borana elders who announced incumbent women Rep Rehema Jaldesa to defend her seat, in what is likely to divide the community vote during the upcoming August general election.