Former Embakasi East MP aspirant charged over Kshs. 320 tender scam

Former Embakasi East MP Aspirant Francis Mureithi has been charged with fraud and forgery over a 320 million shillings military tender scam.

According to court documents, Mureithi is said to have obtained 320 million shillings by pretending that his DOC company had contracts with the ministry of defence to supply food stuffs with the department of defence.

He is said to have claimed that he had pre-existing contracts with a host of companies including a sugar distribution agreement with Mumias sugar company among other contacts.

He denied the charges before Milimani chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and was released on a cash bail of 5 million shillings with an alternative bond of 10 million shillings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Through his defence team, led by Dancun Okach, Mureithi had pleaded for lenient bond terms.