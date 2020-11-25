Former Embakasi East MP aspirant charged over Kshs. 320 tender scam

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/ Johnstone Aronya
8

Photo by Johnstone Aronya

Former Embakasi East MP Aspirant Francis Mureithi has been charged with fraud and forgery over a 320 million shillings military tender scam.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

According to court documents, Mureithi is said to have obtained 320 million shillings by pretending that his DOC company had contracts with the ministry of defence to supply food stuffs with the department of defence.

Also Read  Gatanga to benefit from roads rehabilitation worth Ksh 6.5B

He is said to have claimed that he had pre-existing contracts with a host of companies including a sugar distribution agreement with Mumias sugar company among other contacts.

Also Read  Innovative program to deter teen pregnancies launched in Kilifi

He denied the charges before Milimani chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and was released on a cash bail of 5 million shillings with an alternative bond of 10 million shillings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Through his defence team, led by Dancun Okach, Mureithi had pleaded for lenient bond terms.

Also Read  Two arrested in Samburu over illegal sandalwood trade

He allegedly committed the offence between April 26 and November 3, 2016.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Kigondu Nicholas

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR