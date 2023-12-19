Former Embu DCIO jailed for 30 years for defiling suspect in his office

Former Embu DCIO jailed for 30 years for defiling suspect in his...

Former Embu North DCIO Jervasio Nyaga has been sentenced to serve 20 years for raping a suspect in his office three years ago.

Njeru was sentenced after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) filed an appeal challenging his acquittal by the trial court.

The former detective had been charged with raping the victim, who was under his custody at the police station, as well as abusing his position of authority as a law enforcement officer.

The high court sitting in Meru sentenced the former detective to 20 years imprisonment on two counts of rape and a further 10 years imprisonment on a count of abuse of position of authority.

In setting aside the judgment of the Trial Court, the Appellate Court, agreed that the prosecution had proven all counts and that the Trial Court had erred in acquitting Njeru.