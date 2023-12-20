Former Embu DCIO sentenced to 20 years imprisonment over rape

A High Court in Embu has sentenced former DCIO of Embu North Sub County, Jervasio Mwaniki Nyaga, to serve 20 years imprisonment on two counts of rape and a further 10 years imprisonment on a count of abuse of position of authority.

This comes after the ODPP through Daniel Karuri and Scolastica Nyika filed an appeal after the former detective was acquitted on all counts by the trial court.

The former detective had been charged with raping the victim, who was under his custody at the police station, as well as abusing his position of authority as a law enforcement officer.

The Appellate Court, in setting aside the judgment of the Trial Court, agreed that the prosecution had proven all counts overwhelmingly and that the Trial Court had erred in descending into the arena of litigation and in considering extraneous factors while acquitting the Respondent.