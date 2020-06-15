Former FKF VP Shollei declares interest in top seat

Former Football Kenya Federation Vice-President Sammy Tiyoi Shollei has declared his interest to vie for the Presidency of the Federation.

Shollei served under Sam Nyamweya previously and has now made his interest to face off with his former boss.

His entry sees him join Herbert Mwachiro, Nicholas Musonye, Lordvick Aduda, and Moses Akaranga as those who want to unseat the current president Nick Mwendwa.

Shollei, a former Tusker FC, Rivatex and Raymonds FC player, says the current office has done some good work but has forgotten grassroots football.

Shollei earned his first National call-up under Coach Mohammed Kheri in 1991 and went on to register 20 caps.

Football Kenya Federation elections currently embroiled in court cases are expected to completed by the end of the year.