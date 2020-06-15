Former FKF VP Shollei declares interest in top seat

Written By: Kennedy Langat
11

Former Football Kenya Federation Vice-President Sammy Tiyoi Shollei has declared his interest to vie for the Presidency of the Federation

Former Football Kenya Federation Vice-President Sammy Tiyoi Shollei has declared his interest to vie for the Presidency of the Federation.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Shollei served under Sam Nyamweya previously and has now made his interest to face off with his former boss.

Also Read  AK calls for patience to athletes yet to receive support

His entry sees him join Herbert Mwachiro, Nicholas Musonye, Lordvick Aduda, and Moses Akaranga as those who want to unseat the current president Nick Mwendwa.

Shollei, a former Tusker FC, Rivatex and Raymonds FC player, says the current office has done some good work but has forgotten grassroots football.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Shollei earned his first National call-up under Coach Mohammed Kheri in 1991 and went on to register 20 caps.

Also Read  Arsenal decision 'possibly the most important' of my career -Aubameyang

Football Kenya Federation elections currently embroiled in court cases are expected to completed by the end of the year.

Also Read  AK calls for patience to athletes yet to receive support
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR