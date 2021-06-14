Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is dead


Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo

Former Member of Parliament for Gem constituency, Washington Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.

Midiwo passed on Monday evening at a Nairobi hospital.

The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The former legislator’s death comes only days after he lost his sister who is set to be buried on Saturday.

News of his passing was broken by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale on his Twitter handle on Monday.

“Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment,” he wrote.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in mourning the three-time MP for Gem, said that “today is a sad day for our party. We have just lost a gallant son of the soil, a founder member of the Change Movement.”

The party further said that Midiwo was a defender of the party and never shied away from speaking the truth.

“To the family, we say POLE SANA.”

Other Kenyans joined ODM in mourning his death through their social handles as follows:

Midiwo is the cousin of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

By Beth Nyaga

