Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is dead

Former Member of Parliament for Gem constituency, Washington Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.
Midiwo passed on Monday evening at a Nairobi hospital.
The cause of death is yet to be revealed.
The former legislator’s death comes only days after he lost his sister who is set to be buried on Saturday.
News of his passing was broken by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale on his Twitter handle on Monday.
“Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment,” he wrote.
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 14, 2021
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in mourning the three-time MP for Gem, said that “today is a sad day for our party. We have just lost a gallant son of the soil, a founder member of the Change Movement.”
The party further said that Midiwo was a defender of the party and never shied away from speaking the truth.
“To the family, we say POLE SANA.”
Other Kenyans joined ODM in mourning his death through their social handles as follows:
Hon Jakoyo Midiwo was an astute, progressive and transformative leader.
He was an independent minded person who served his people with utmost humilty, dedication and selflessness.
His death is a big blow to our country.
May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/mYhsUtx3U7
— Dr Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) June 14, 2021
I'm extremely saddened by the shocking death of my friend- former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo. Unbelievable !
Go in peace, Otada. pic.twitter.com/raq5EskZ05
— Gov. Anyang' Nyong'o (@AnyangNyongo) June 14, 2021
A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. We mourn the untimely demise of our brother Jakoyo https://t.co/1tTgIJvF9z in power Otada. pic.twitter.com/X6CnT4hYUd
— Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) June 14, 2021
Midiwo is the cousin of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
By Beth Nyaga