Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is dead

Former Member of Parliament for Gem constituency, Washington Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.

Midiwo passed on Monday evening at a Nairobi hospital.

The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The former legislator’s death comes only days after he lost his sister who is set to be buried on Saturday.

News of his passing was broken by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale on his Twitter handle on Monday.

“Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment,” he wrote.