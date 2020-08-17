Former Harambee Stars player Kevin Oliech succumbs to cancer

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
20

Former Harambee Stars and Mathare United striker Kevin Oliech has passed on.

Kevin is a brother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech.

Kevin Oliech died in Germany after a long illness from cancer, according to sources.

Apart from Mathare United, the 33 year old played for Thika, Nairobi City Stars, Tusker, Ushuru and defunct Securicor.

Internationally, he played for German fifth tier side KFC Uerdingen 05 and second-tier Alemannia Aachen, among other teams before hanging his boots.

His former club Mathare has sent condolences to the family and reckoned Oliech as a hero after been part of the squad that won the 2008 Kenyan Premier League title.

Harambee Stars and Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama has also send his condolences to the family.

