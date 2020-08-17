Private hospitals accuse NHIF of refusing to remit Ksh 5.6B

Private hospitals are accusing NHIF of failing to remit close to Ksh 5.6 billion owed to them which is threatening to ground their operations.

The Private Hospital Association is now demanding payment saying that hundreds of staff have been sent packing owing to lack of funds as the hospitals struggle to stay afloat particularly in the face of the pandemic.

The Association Chair Brian Lishenga says hospitals are also facing challenges in paying their suppliers and purchasing medicines as well as other health requirements owing to the financial constraints.

With pending NHIF payments, hospitals are now in dire need of funding which has led some of them to diversify and become innovative in their services.

Some hospitals have started home delivery services where they have taken lab and pharmaceutical services to the patients.

Others are also offering tele-health services to their patients.

This comes as the Ministry of Health expressed concern in the drop in the number of Kenyans visiting hospitals owing to the fear of contracting COVID-19.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Kenyans suffering from other ailments are apparently steering clear of hospitals for fear of contracting the deadly disease.

The decision by the sick to shun medical facilities has left many private hospitals across the country in a precarious position because many depend on patient fees for their survival.

The problem, however, is not consigned to private hospitals as many government health facilities experiencing a similar trend.

Physicians and medical practitioners across the country are now worried that patients with severe illnesses may suffer permanent damage by avoiding hospitals due to the coronavirus phobia.

It also emerged that many Kenyans were resorting to self-medication, with some running to pharmacies or using herbal medicines while others are enduring the pain at home.

Health experts say failure to seek treatment could jeopardise survival rates and potentially cause long-term damage to non-coronavirus patients.

It could also hurt the fight against chronic diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV/Aids, among others.

Separately the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General Seth Panyako wants those propagating corruption in the Ministry of Health held to account

Panyako is demanding the arrest and prosecution of those behind dubious procurements in the ministry resulting in loss of funds.