Former IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba appointed CA boss

by Margaret Kalekye

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba has once again landed a top parastatal job.

Chiloba will head The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for a four year renewable term.

The CA board chairman Kembi Gitura said the Chiloba’s appointment follows a competitive recruitment process to fill the position left vacant by Francis Wangusi’s term who retired in 2019.

He replaces Mercy Wanjau formerly director, legal affairs has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

Chiloba was ousted from the electoral agecy in 2018 after he was found culpable of accusation arising from an internal audit report on major procurement during the 2017 polls.

His appointment Tuesday takes effect immediately.

Career summary

Mr. Chiloba holds an undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Nairobi, a Master of Arts degree from Central European University in Hungary and a Master of Science degree in Program Management from University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

A post graduate diploma In law holder from the Kenya School of Law, Mr. Chiloba also holds a certificate in Blockchain strategy program from Said Business School at University of Oxford.

He holds further training in Corporate Governance, Projects Management, Collaborative Leadership and in Monitoring and Evaluation.

 

  

Latest posts

New meningitis strategy to save more than 200,000 lives annually

Margaret Kalekye

Kenya receives additional 210,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine from US

Claire Wanja

KOSAP embarks on training for county officials

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More