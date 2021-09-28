Former IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba appointed CA Director General

by KBC Videos

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba has once again landed a top parastatal job. Chiloba will head the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for a four year renewable term. The CA board chairman Kembi Gitura announced his appointment as Director General follows a competitive recruitment process to fill the position left vacant by Francis Wangusi’s who retired in 2019.
He replaces Mercy Wanjau who previously served as Legal Secretary at the regulator. She had been holding the position in an acting capacity.

  

