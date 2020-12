Former Kaloleni MP Gunga Mwinga has died while undergoing treatment at a Mombasa Hospital.

The family of the ex-legislator confirmed his passing on Sunday morning, at the age of 45.

Reports indicate Gunga has been in isolation after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Gunga, a lawyer by profession was the Kaloleni MP between 2013-2017 when he was removed by Paul Katana.

