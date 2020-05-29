Former Kasarani MP found guilty of bribery

Written By: James Rono
13

Kasarani MP

Former Kasarani MP John Chege was Friday found guilty of receiving 100,000 shillings bribe from a contractor to facilitate payment of 3.3 Million shillings.

The court case that first commenced in 2013 finally came to a conclusion with the MP receiving a 1.3 Million shilling fine.

Delivering the ruling, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi said the MP risked serving a one-year jail term in the event that he failed to pay the fine.

Chege was first arraigned in 2013 before the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani while still in office, becoming the first lawmaker in the 11th Parliament to be charged over corruption allegations.

Accusations leveled against the legislator indicated that he had solicited a bribe of 100,000 shillings from Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi as an inducement to facilitate payment of 3.3 million shillings for a completed Baba Dogo Secondary School tuition block.

While giving his testimony in court, Abdullahi stated that he reported the matter to EACC where he was given treated money of 100,000 shillings and a tape recorder.

He then, together with the EACC officials, recorded the transaction between him and the former MP.

