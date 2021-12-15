Former KDF soldier gets state commendation

Retired Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier, Captain Juma Njagi, has received a Head of State Commendation Award for his peace and reconciliation initiatives in the country after serving for 25 years.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner, Ms. Beverly Opwora, who presented the award on behalf of the President, said only two people from the County were selected to receive the annual Head of State Commendation this year during the Jamhuri Day celebrations that was marked, Sunday.

Speaking when handing over the Awards, Opwora, said Njagi was a dedicated civil servant who has served the people diligently for more than 25 years with the Kenya Defense Forces.

She said that, at the advent of the 2007/2008 post-election violence, Njagi was involved in peace and reconciliation initiatives and was still keeping on his legacy in his retirement through peacebuilding, mentoring the youths and serving in various peace, security and development bodies.

Opwora requests those in power to follow the steps of Captain Njagi and do better in their areas.

“Those in power should follow the steps of people like Njagi, to achieve great work and succeed in whatever they do,” she said.

She also appreciates the Office of the President for noticing the good work of the people from Tharaka Nithi and awarding them.

Njagi appreciates the Office of the President and urged the elderly to take a step in advising the young people to save them from the slavery of drugs.

He mentioned that even in his retirement years, he has a water project that will be used at the Tharaka South Sub-county to solve water problems.

The ex-soldier urges the current leaders and the general public, to work without expecting recognitions, but to do it from their hearts as one does not know when they will be awarded.