Former KEMRI Director Prof. Davy Kiprotich Koech is dead

Former Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Director Prof. Davy Kiprotich Koech is dead.

The renowned immunologist Prof. Davy Kiprotich Koech, 73, died Thursday after a long illness.

Prof. Koech has been mourned as a renowned scientist and researcher who mentored many in the medical fraternity.

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa described Dr. Koech who served as the Chief Research Officer, Director and eventually the Chief Executive Officer of the KEMRI as mentor to many scientists.

The Cabinet Secretary said the Dr. Koech mentored many scientists and oversaw the growth of KEMRI into an internationally acclaimed research institutions that it is today.

“The passing of Dr. Koech, robs Kenya not just one of her most distinguished scientists but a patriot who had put Kenya on the global map of research,” said Dr. Mulongo in her message of condolence.

Among those who mourned the former Director of Kenya Medical Research Institute were former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter who on his X(Twitter) handle expressed sadness over the news of the death of Dr. Koech.

“His dedication to advancing medical research in Kenya and improving healthcare across the country has left an indelible mark on the scientific community and beyond,” said Keter

In a statement KEMRI Acting Director General Prof. Elijah M. Songok said Prof. Koech will be remembered as “an exceptional academic mentor, having supervised and examined numerous postgraduate students both locally and internationally,” he said and added that, Prof. Koech’s contributions to science, education, and public health will resonate for generations.

Prof. Songok noted that the death of Prof. Koech “marks the end of an era for KEMRI and Kenya’s scientific community. The life and work of Prof. Davy Koech stand as a testament to the power of dedication, vision, and leadership.”

He further mourned the death of Prof. Koech saying he had left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire future generations of scholars, researchers, and leaders.

Prof. Koech was born in 1951, in a small village, Motero, in Kericho County. He attended his early years of education at Soliat Primary School, Sitotwet Intermediate School, Cheribo Primary School.

His secondary education was undertaken at the Kericho High School, proceeded to Strathmore College then to the University of Nairobi.

Prof. Koech’s remarkable journey with KEMRI began on 1st March 1973, when the Ministry of Health tasked him with assisting Prof. Mutuma Mugambi in establishing the Clinical Research Centre (CRC) which was the precursor for KEMRI.

“The CRC was established as KEMRI’s founding center, with Prof. Mugambi and Dr. Koech as key founding scientists,” says Prof. Songok.

Prof. Koech’s stellar career as a researcher saw him investigate various immunological and tropical diseases, that led to over 260 published papers in peer-reviewed journals and conference presentations.

His most notable achievement was his contribution to the development of a novel drug formulation using low-dose interferon alpha in 1990, for the clinical management of HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis.

His pioneering work also facilitated the first living donor-related kidney transplant in Kenya in 1985, and he introduced DNA technology to further enhance this field. Prof. Koech also served in critical roles, including; as the Head of the Division of Vector-Borne Diseases at the Ministry of Health (1981-1984), the Director of Clinical Research Centre at KEMRI (1982-1984), an the Director of the Biomedical Sciences Research Centre at KEMRI (1984-1989). His service extended to various international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Commission of European Communities, and the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency.