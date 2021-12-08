Former Kenya Simbas captain Brian Nyikuli retires from competitive rugby

Former Kenya Simbas captain Brian Nyikuli has retired from rugby at the age of 36.

The KCB forward announced his retirement on Tuesday 7 December 2021 just days after the 2021/22 Kenya Cup match day two action.

Nyikuli last played on matchday one as KCB Rugby picked an 18-10 win over Homeboyz Rugby. His retirement comes after spending four years at the den where his side won three Kenya Cup titles.

Former @KenyaSimbas captain Brian Nyikuli retires from competitive rugby. Thank you for your service @vipuldo pic.twitter.com/bQUBPbZbFn — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) December 8, 2021

The forward started his rugby at Kakamega High School and went on to join Kenya Cup side Impala Saracens. Nyikuli also featured for Kenya Harlequins 2012- 2014 and was part of the side that won the league unbeaten.

He also played for Kabras RFC and Strathmore Leos.

In his 19 years of playing, he won seven Kenya Cup titles. He also represented Kenya 7s and Kenya 15s. For Kenya 7s, Nyikuli played 117 matches and scored 20 tries totalling to 100 points for the side. He also captained the team.

He won the Rugby Africa Cup title with Kenya Simbas in 2013 following a 29-17 victory over Zimbabwe Sables in Antananarivo. Nyikuli captained the Simbas to the best ever placing in the World Rugby ranking (position 22nd in 2016, upto 40th.)