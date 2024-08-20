Former KEPHIS employee fined Ksh. 5M over fake academic certificates

The Anti Corruption Court sitting in Nairobi has fined former Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) employee Zinje Juma Mwadama Ksh. 5 million or serve an 8-year imprisonment term in default for fraudulent acquisition of academic certificates to secure employment at the institution and providing false information to a public entity.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), Mwadama was fined Ksh. 100,000 or serve 12 months imprisonment, in addition to a mandatory fine of Ksh. 4,746,834.38 in default to serve 5 years imprisonment, which is equivalent to the net salary he earned from KEPHIS for the offence of fraudulent acquisition of academic certificate.

Prosecuting Counsel Susan Keli established that between June 26, 2013, and April 24, 2021, Mwadama, while employed as an Assistant Inspector II, fraudulently acquired a public property to wit Ksh. 4,746,834.38 from KEPHIS, which were his monthly salary.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki also sentenced Mwadama to a fine of Ksh. 200,000 or to serve two years imprisonment on two counts of providing false information to a public entity, contrary to Section 46(1)(d) as read with Section 46(2) of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 Laws of Kenya.

On February 8, 2013, at KEPHIS, Mwadama had provided false information on his employment application form, claiming to have a Diploma in Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development from Baraka Agricultural College and a Certificate in Agriculture with Distinction from Kilifi Institute of Agriculture claims he knew were false, intending to secure employment.

Magistrate Nzyoki ruled that all sentences will run consecutively from the date of judgment, July 30, 2024.