Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu freed on Ksh50,000 bond

Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been released on Ksh50,000 personal bond following his arrest on Monday.

Waititu was arraigned in court over allegations of using abusive language during a public rally in Kiambu.

However, he was not formally charged.

The court is set to issue a ruling on whether he will face charges on October 4.