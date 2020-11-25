Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi passes on

Former Kilifi South Member of Parliament Mustafa Iddi has passed on aged 50-years.

The late Mustafa Iddi died at the Premier Hospital early Wednesday morning after a short illness. Close relatives attributed the cause of the former journalist’s death to pneumonia.

Until his death, Mustafa was chairperson of the Coast Water Works Development Agency.

Before joining politics, Mustafa Iddi worked as a broadcast journalist at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) before moving to NTV.

He successfully clinched the Kilifi South seat in 2013 on an ODM ticket and later lost the 2017 election to Ken Chonga.

Mustafa will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon according to Muslim rites.