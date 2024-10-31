Former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga is dead

Former Kimilili Member of Parliament Suleiman Murunga is dead.

Murunga died Wednesday night in a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment.

He served as Kimilili MP between 2013 and 2017 under the Ford Kenya party.

His death was confirmed by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who condoled with the family and friends.

He described Murunga On his X page as a true gentleman, whose absence will be greatly felt.

Other leaders including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko mourned him. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula mourned Murunga as a dedicated leader.

He said as a member of Ford Kenya, he not only represented his constituents with integrity but also played a pivotal role as the party’s Director of Elections, contributing significantly to the country’s political landscape.

Wetang’ula said Murunga’s legacy will be remembered by many whose lives he touched through his service and leadership.