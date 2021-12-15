Former KRA boss hailed as a hero, launches his Autobiography

Former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Michael G. Waweru has been hailed as a hero who managed to cultivate a tax-compliance mindset of Kenyans making even the ordinary Kenyan feel obliged to pay taxes in order to achieve a self-sustaining economy.

Speaking at the official launch of Michael Waweru’s autobiography dubbed Kenya’s Tax Czar, an autobiography by MG Waweru, Leader of Majority at the National Assembly, Hon. Amos Kimunya applauded the author for penning the book, which is rich with life lessons, documents his journey to the top and calls on Kenyans to embrace patriotism by paying their taxes to support the journey towards a more prosperous Kenya.

“I can attest that during his nine-year tenure as the Commissioner General MG Waweru created a strong foundation of not only tax collection in the country but of impressive transformation of KRA by empowering staff to be agents and catalysts for reform,” he said.

“Having read this autobiography, I can confidently refer to it as a great guide for those who wish to make organizational changes and make trans-formative change,” concluded Hon. Amos Kimunya.

Published by publishing powerhouse East African Educational Publishers (EAEP), the autobiography Kenya Tax Czar also has MG Waweru’s thoughts on the contribution that the family unit had on his success and the challenges he faced growing up during the heady days of the fight for independence and many other accounts of his life journey.

EAEP Chief Executive Officer Kiarie Kamau said the autobiography is ideal for diverse audiences because it contains layers of not only challenging but stimulating experiences.

“We are happy and delighted to be a part of such iconic work which touches on every aspect of human life from school, work, career and family. We would like to thank M.G. Waweru for penning down his impeccable work and I urge readers to cease the opportunity and read this autobiography,” he said.

While giving a quick review of the book, MG Waweru said that one common thing to note about Kenya is the love portrayed by citizens.

He said he is deeply encouraged that his famous clarion call ‘Kulipa Ushuru ni Kujitegemea’ is still etched in the minds of Kenyans over a decade later.

Kenya’s Tax Czar, an autobiography by MG Waweru is available at majority of the bookshops in Kenya and can also be purchased online on Amazon.