Former KRA officer to forfeit Ksh278M to State

A former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employee is set to lose property worth Ksh 278million believed to be proceeds of corruption.

The anti-graft agency is seeking to have the unexplained assets held by Jeremiah Kamau Kinyua forfeited to the State.

According to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kinyua, who resigned from the KRA March last year, amassed the properties through corrupt dealings.

The properties targeted include 18 parcels of land and homes in Nairobi, Ruiru in Kiambu, Laikipia and Kitegela in Kajiado and two vehicles all valued at Ksh181 million and money in the accounts and MPesa totalling Ksh91.6 million.

The High Court has granted orders to freeze the assets.

Investigations reveal that the officer who earned a monthly salary of Ksh120,000 acquired massive properties in a period of seven years between 2012 and 2020, which were not proportionate with his known sources of income.