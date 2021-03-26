Former Kuria East MP Shadrack Manga is dead

Former Kuria East MP and Kanu national vice-chairman Shadrack Rodgers Manga is dead.

Manga died aged 81 years on Thursday at 6:30pm after suffering from cardiac arrest at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, his son Andrew Manga told KBC over the phone Friday.

“He got sick on Wednesday when he collapsed at our Nairobi home and was rushed to Aga Khan hospital for treatment where he was in a comma since then,” Andrew Manga, the son said.

He explained that on Thursday, the former legislator suffered from cardiac arrest and passed on shortly afterwards.

“His body is still at Aga Khan Hospital,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta through a tweet has eulogised Manga saying, “Kenya has lost a progressive leader who exemplified true meaning of service to mankind.”

“Kenyans especially the residents of Kuria will forever cherish his contribution to the social economic development of the region,” Kenyatta said terming him a consummate debater who enriched the country’s legislation agenda.

Gordon Ogola, former Migori speaker and Kanu Administrative and Legal Affairs officers at the board mourned Manga as a gallant soldier and loyal to the party to the last minute.

“The KANU fraternity is mourning Manga for serving the party deligently in Nyanza region, nationally and the parliament. He left an inedible mark on residents especially in education sector. Most elites in Migori and Kuria passed through him,” Ogolla said.

He said his wisdom and advice helped shaped many political careers in the county and nationally.

The elderly Manga, a soft spoken man was respected in Kuria community and Migori county and was first elected in parliament to serve the larger Kuria constituency on a Kanu ticket in the 1992 first multi-party elections.

He was re-elected on Kanu ticket in 1997 general elections and his stance and loyalty with the Kanu party at the onslaught opposition from Nyanza saw him hold several party positions with the last being the national Vice Chairman.

In the 2002 general elections he was unseated by Wilfred Machage on Democratic Party ticket and only to bounce back in 2013 general elections with the onset of devolution when the larger Kuria constituency was divided into Kuria East and Kuria West constituencies.

Because of poor health, Manga stepped down from active politics and relinquished his seat to Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama whom he endorsed.

Manga’s loyalty to Kanu saw his serve under Moi, current President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo senator Gideon Moi and even when Kenyatta left he refused to leave the party.

In 2013 Manga was chosen by the Kuria community to spearhead the negotiated democracy with majority Luo community and when ODM leader Raila Odinga offered him a chance to jump parties he refused.

“Kanu is the mother and the father of all parties in Kenya, I will never leave Kanu. On that front I will step aside as the chairman of the negotiated democracy team out of respect for Kanu,” Manga told reporters then.