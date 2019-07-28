Former KVDA MD David Kimosop to be arraigned in court Monday

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop will be arraigned in court on Monday over the 63 billion shillings Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

Kimosop was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday morning as he returned from Tanzania on orders from the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

Kimosop is among high-profile individuals implicated who is yet to appear in court.

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were arraigned in court on Tuesday last week on corruption charges arising from the dams’ scandal.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The two, who have since been relieved of their duties and replaced, were released on a 15 million shillings cash bail.

A total of 28 suspects are facing charges in the dams’ scandal, 10 having been arraigned in court. Kimosop is expected to be arraigned together with several other remaining suspects who were ordered to present themselves to the DCI for processing.

Elsewhere, reports indicate that focus had now shifted to tracing and recovery of assets belonging to the 22 individuals and companies linked to the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Tell Us What You Think