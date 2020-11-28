Former Lagdera MP Abdullahi Sheikh Dahir passes on

Former Lagdera Member of Parliament Hon Abdullahi Sheikh Dahir has passed on.

Abdullahi Dahir who died Saturday morning served as Lagdera MP from 2002-2007.

His death was announced by Garissa MP Aden Duale through his Twitter handle.

“He was great leader, friend, prominent community elder,” said Adan Duale.

According to the Garissa MP, his jaanaza prayers will be held at Masjid Nur and burial at Langata Muslim Cementary, Nairobi County. He was a prominent Muslim leader and respectable Somali elder that the community and Garissa, in particular, will forever miss his guidance.

In a series of tweets, Duale mourned the late MP as a man who advocated for peace and harmony among communities during his leadership.

“May Almighty Allah dwell him in Jannatul firdowas and grant his family patience,” he added.

This week, former Kilifi South Member of Parliament Mustafa Iddi has passed on aged 50-years.

The late Mustafa Iddi died at the Premier Hospital early Wednesday morning after a short illness. Close relatives attributed the cause of the former journalist’s death to pneumonia.

Until his death, Mustafa was chairperson of the Coast Water Works Development Agency.