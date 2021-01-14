Former Laikipia East MP charged with fraud

Former Laikipia East Member of Parliament Anthony Mutahi has on Thursday been arraigned in Court and charged with five counts of fraud.

The former MP appeared before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku at the Milimani Law Courts where he faced charges of stealing a title deed, making a false document, uttering a false document, obtaining land registry by false pretense and conspiracy to defraud.

The politician is accused of stealing a title deed for LR. NO. 10422/13 valued at Ksh 18.5 million the property of George Odinga and David Morton Silverstein, the executors of the estate of the late Livia Lepoer Trengh at the Ministry of Lands, headquarters in Nairobi.

Mutahi is also accused of falsifying a sale for the piece of land document while purporting to be the genuine and validly owner of the land.

He was further accused of uttering a certain document to wit an agreement of land sale for LR. NO. 10422/13 within Nanyuki Town to Silas Kimeli the Deputy Registrar High Court Nyeri.

The former legislator was released on a bond of Ksh 1 million or an alternative of Ksh 300,000 cash bail.

The case is set for mentioning on the 28th of January.