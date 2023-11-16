Former Lamu Senator Anuar charged with fraud over sale of vehicle

Former Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip has finally been arraigned in court after a warrant of arrest was issued against him by a Milimani court a week ago.

The former MP who is accused of obtaining money falsely was Thursday charged with three counts.

He was Thursday charged with obtaining Ksh6 million through the sale of a motor vehicle with fake registration documents.

The former MP appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe where he denied the charges.

The prosecution told the court that on the 3rd of August 2022, he made a certificate of registration for a motor vehicle which he purported to have issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority.

The court was told that the former Senator used the same registration certificate of motor vehicle KDA 005C which he offered for sale to Samson Malonza.

The court ordered him to place a cash bail of Ksh 700,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh 1 million.