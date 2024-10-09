Former Liverpool boss Klopp takes Red Bull role

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been appointed global head of soccer at Red Bull.

The 57-year-old German will begin the role on 1 January 2025.

“A few months ago I said I don’t see myself on the sidelines any more and that is still the case,” Klopp said on Instagram.

“But I still love football, I still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that.”

Energy drinks brand Red Bull owns RB Leipzig in Germany’s Bundesliga, Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls, as well as Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino.

It also took a minority stake in Championship side Leeds and became the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor earlier this year.

Red Bull says Klopp will not be involved in day-to-day operations but will advise teams on playing philosophy, transfer strategy and coaching development.

“I want to share the experiences I have collected over the years,” said Klopp.

“We all know there are more successful managers out there but in my career I have fought for promotion, fought for titles and I have fought for trophies.

“Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible.

“Then I want to learn again. Because when you are in the job and you have to play every three days you barely have the time.

“I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football, developing football a little bit as well.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, the company’s CEO of corporate projects and investments, said: “Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

“In his role as head of soccer, he will be a game-changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development.”