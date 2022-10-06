Former Malili Ranch chair admits approving Ksh1B fraudulent land sale

Former Malili Ranch board Chairman, David Ndolo Ngilai Thursday admitted signing a land sale and transfer agreement leading to Ksh1billion fraudulent sale to the government for Konza City Development project.

Ngilai said he approved the sale of the 5000 acres of land to the Ministry of Information and Communication between 2nd February, 2009 and January 11, 2010 without shareholders’ resolution.

In cross-examination, Geoffrey Obiri and Vincent Monda, the first accused person, conceded to having signed the land transfer agreement despite being aware the government had purchased the said land.

He said the government compensation fund of KSHs 1 billion towards the acquisition of the land to develop the technological city was received through the account of lawyer advocate Erick Mutua.

Ngilai stated that the ranch board members approved payment of Ksh 28 million as legal fees and other payments for valuers contracted to evaluate the property of those who had settled and developed the land without the members’ resolution.

David Ndolo Ngilai, Leonard Kyania Kitua and Julius Mbau Nzyuko are faced with six counts of conspiracy to defraud, stealing Ksh 553, 831,731.15 being the sale proceeds of the ranch land and breach of trust in the sale of the land without shareholders’ resolution.

The prosecution presented 31 witnesses to prove the case against the three Malili Ranch Limited directors.

Defense hearing continues before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Chief Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...