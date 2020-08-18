Former Man City keeper Joe Hart joins Spurs on free transfer

Former Burnley and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer.

Hart, 33, has signed a two-year deal with Spurs after leaving the Clarets when his contract expired on 30 June.

Hart fell out of favour at Manchester City – while still England’s first choice – after Pep Guardiola arrived in 2016, with loan spells at Torino and West Ham before a 2018 move to Burnley.

“I feel I’ve got a lot of quality and a lot in the bank,” said Hart.

Having won the last of his 75 England caps in November 2017, he lost his Burnley place to Tom Heaton midway through the first season of a two-year deal and then spent 2019-20 on the bench behind Nick Pope.

Tottenham announced Hart’s signing on Tuesday and he will compete with Paulo Gazzaniga to be Hugo Lloris’ deputy at the north London club.

“I’m here to help the team any way I can. Be it on the field, off the field, I’m here to try and push the club forward,” Hart added.

“No getting away from it, it has been a couple of difficult years for me on the football field – but I feel I’ve got so much more to give.”