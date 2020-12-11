Former Minister Joseph Nyaga passes on

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
Former Cabinet Minister Joseph Nyaga. Photo/Courtesy

Veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister Joseph Nyaga is dead.

Nyaga aged 72 reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 at Nairobi hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Nyaga who served in the cabinet during Moi’s and Kibaki’s rule is a scion of an influential political family.

He was the son of Kenya’s founding father Jomo Kenyatta’s first cabinet member, the late Jeremiah Nyaga, a freedom fighter who served for many years in the cabinets of in Kenyatta and Daniel Moi.

His younger brother Norman Nyaga served as MP for Kamukunji constituency in Nairobi and a chief whip in the National Assembly.

Nyaga was appointed Co-operative Development minister in the former grand coalition government after the 2007 polls.

In 2017, he resigned as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser to launch his presidential bid as an independent candidate.

Joseph Nyagah and his running mate Moses Marango after they were cleared by the IEBC in 2017

During his political career spanning decades, he was a member of the then governing Kenya African National Union and a minister in President Daniel Arap Moi’s office until quitting both the ministry and the party in the run-up to the 2002 general election.

He fought the election in Gachoka Constituency as an opposition National Rainbow Coalition candidate.

He was one of the five members of the formidable Orange Democratic Movement’s ‘Pentagon’ in the lead up to the 2007 general election.

From Left Nyaga, Balala, Raila, Mudavadi and Ruto

He also served as MP for Gachoka which is now Mbeere South.

Kenyans took to social media to mourn him just hours after receiving the news of the passing of Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka who was hospitalised in the same hospital.

 

 

