Juliet Ochieng may have been double crossed.

Juliet Ochieng, one of the country’s most formidable Miss Kenya title holders, is not happy at all. This is due to being taken advantage of by a Nigerian production company, namely; Waltbanger 101 productions.

All this is about a show called Mascara. According to Juliet, the show, in which she is a co-creator, has been sold without her consent or acknowledgement. Juliet says that she wrote the show years ago, worked had to get the proper funding for Mascara’s high budget, and even gave up the lead role just to ensure the show’s success. She was shocked to find out this week that Mascara has already been sold and released without even mention of her company; Jareke Media.

Juliet is now demanding answers and vowing that she won’t take the betrayal lying down. “This is not right!! I have shares and stakes in this series and trust me I won’t take this lying down!!” She said on a Facebook post.

Her company has since sent an official complaint letter to Waltbanger 101 and hopes to try and solve the issues amicably and as a matter of urgency.

