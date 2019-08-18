Former MP arrested for allegedly threatening to kill

Written By: Mary Daraja
39

Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo has been arrested.

Ndolo was arrested on Saturday night alongside six others by Flying Squad detectives at Nairobi,s Bustani Gardens along Oledume road.

They were arrested on allegations of creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

The other suspects are Daniel Otieno Juma, George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Bernard Ochieng Andai, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Hassan Dima Wario.

According to a post on DCI Kenya twitter handle, all the suspects are in police custody and arraigned on Monday.

DCI said the suspects were assisting the police with further investigations.

Claire Wanja

