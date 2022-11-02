Former MP Kanini Kega joins race for EALA seat

The race for East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seat continues to gain momentum, with former Kieni MP Kanini Kega being the latest political bigwig to express interest.

The Jubilee Party’s National Director of Elections Wednesday morning took to his social media to announce his bid.

Kega who has served for two terms announced he was offering himself through the Jubilee/Azimio party stating that he had the requisite qualifications to represent Kenya at the regional level.

“After intense consultations and deep soul searching I have decided to offer myself for Nomination through Jubilee/Azimio Party for the EALA MP position. I believe I have the requisite qualifications and experience to represent our great Nation in the East Africa Leg. Assembly” he tweeted.

The National Assembly and the Senate have already formed a committee to vet the nominees from parliamentary political parties in the two Houses.

Members seeking to be nominated by a political party should submit their applications to the Clerks of of both houses indicating the political party by Wednesday, November 2.

The party should then deliberate and submit the names of the nominees to the presiding officers on the nomination day, which will be confirmed by the Clerk.

For independent candidates, they should submit their application indicating their party on the nomination day set for Wednesday, November 9 at Parliament buildings.

Inspection of the nomination papers shall then happen on November 10 and 11 from 9AM to 4PM.

The nine Legislators are expected to report to Arusha, the seat of the regional legislature by 20th December.

EALA is the independent legislative arm of EAC, established under Article 9 of the EAC Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.

