Former MP Margaret Wanjiru joins Nairobi Gubernatorial race

Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru has officially joined the list of candidates who have expressed interest in the upcoming Nairobi Gubernatorial race.

The former assistant minister, who says her interest is to vie on a United Democratic Alliance Party ticket, has promised to improve the status of city markets and end the perennial water shortage menace as part of her strategy to improve service delivery within the county.

She has called on her opponents to run clean and peaceful campaigns.

The Nairobi Gubernatorial race that was slated for 18th of next month has been postponed by the High Court Monday afternoon until matter is heard and determined.

It has attracted several politicians including Jubilee’s Dennis Waweru, Thirdway Alliance’s Miguna Miguna and several independent candidates.

The seat fell vacant following the impeachment of Mike Sonko last month by the County Assembly a decision which was later upheld by the senate.