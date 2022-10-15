Former MP William Chepkut’s wife moves to court to stop his burial

The wife to former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut has moved to court seeking to stop the burial slated for October 18.

Milkah Chepkut, in an application filed at the Milimani Law Courts accuses the siblings of the late MP of sidelining her in the ongoing funeral arrangements.

The mother of two who has been the legal wife for 24 years since 1998 now fears for the future of her two children, after most of their property was allegedly taken by the siblings of the late Ainabkoi member of parliament William Chepkut.

She wants the court to intervene and issue orders restraining Lee Funeral Home from releasing the body of Chepkut to the relatives for burial.

“That having locked out the applicant from the burial arrangements of her late husband, the applicant has a well-founded apprehension that if the deceased is buried without involving her, her children and herself will not be able to give the last respect to their father due to the current hostility emanating from the 1st – 5th Defendants/Respondents,” She said in the application filed by her lawyer

“The applicant is apprehensive that this are plans to disinherit her from the estate of the deceased,” she adds

Despite seeking legal redress, the widow of the late Chepkut fears that this might be overtaken with events since the burial is slated for 18th of October.

The wife says the family has been using the police to intimidate them since she has been arrested multiple times.