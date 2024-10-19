Former Murang’a Governor Wa Iria backs Kindiki’s nomination as Deputy President

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has hailed the nomination of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President, following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

Wa Iria lauded President William Ruto’s decision to nominate Kindiki, describing him as calm, knowledgeable, and well-positioned to unite Kenyans under Ruto’s administration.

The former governor faulted the leadership of Gachagua stating that previous leaders had been sidelined.

He urged Kindiki to set aside divisive politics and focus on bringing Kenyans together.

Wa Iria further urged Gachagua to abandon “mountain politics” and accept his political displacement as lawful.

Expressing his support for the Ruto administration, Wa Iria commended the collaboration between the government and ODM leader Raila Odinga for advancing national development.

He encouraged residents of Mt. Kenya and the entire country to rally behind the government in order to benefit from development projects.