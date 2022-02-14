Former Murang’a Senator announces comeback into politics

Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura has announced his interest to vie for Murang’a Senatorial seat which he served during the first term of devolution.

Kembi said he tendered his resignation as Chairman of Communication Authority of Kenya on February 8 so as to concentrate on campaigns to claim the political post he narrowly lost in 2017.

He underscored the importance of the senate saying it plays a crucial part in devolution and the House needs committed leaders who will ensure people get fruits of the devolved administration.

After defeat by the current Senator Irungu Kang’ata in 2017, Kembi has served as chairman of two-state corporations including Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK).

“Devolution is very important in spearheading development at grassroots and the role of senator in oversight of funds given to devolved units is very critical,” said Kembi during a press conference in Murang’a town Monday.

He observed that when he was a senator between 2013 and 2017, he performed well in his roles, thus he wants to start where he had left, with a view to ensuring that any money given for development is prudently utilized.

“I want to make it clear and inform the people of Murang’a that I am going to vie for senator’s seat in the general election slated for August this year. My track record is clear on what I stood for when I served at the same position in the first term of devolution,” he added.

Kembi said poor senate leadership may contribute to poor service delivery by the county governments. “My appeal to the people of Murang’a is to elect a leader who is both tested and proved, experienced and has the will to serve them.”

When he was Senator, Kembi served as deputy Senate speaker, and most of the time he used to differ with county administration led by Governor Mwangi wa Iria on issues touching misappropriation of devolved funds.

He further appealed to the people of Murang’a not to elect leaders based on their political party affiliations, but to go for individuals with the capacity to deliver.

Others who have declared interest for the Murang’a senatorial seat include educationist Joe Nyutu who will vie under United Democratic Alliance.