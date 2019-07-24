Court orders ex-Nairobi county finance boss Kiamba to pay state Ksh317M

The Anti Corruption Court has ordered former Nairobi county Finance boss Jimmy Kiamba to pay the government Ksh317 million for unexplained assets.

Justice Hedwig Ong’undi ruled that the evidence produced in court was sufficient to justify the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission’s suspicion of corruption or economic crime having been committed by Jimmy Kiamba.

He said the court found sufficient evidence to support claims that Kiamba was in possession of assets whose value was disproportionate to his known sources of income

Although Jimmy Kiamba had explained having a transport and quarry business the court was not satisfied with the explanation ordering him to pay the government the said amount.

According to the judgment, Mr Kiamba will pay the government Sh35 million in default or the property situated in Runda Water Estate will be forfeited to the government.

He will also pay the government another Sh282,648,604 million

Meanwhile, the high court has issued interim orders stopping the appointment of Engineer Erastus Mwongera as the chairperson of Kenya National Highways Authority Board

Mwongera was appointed as chair of the board in March last year via a gazette notice by President Uhuru Kenyatta for a period of three years, which will end in March 2021.

In another development, Nairobi lawyer Cliff Ombeta has been ordered to get another advocate to represent three accused persons in the Willy Kimani murder case.

Justice Jessie Lessit said if Ombeta will not have recovered by August, he will have no choice but to hand over the case to another lawyer. Ombeta who failed to appear in court for the third time Wednesday is said to be recuperating and on medication.

Finally, Former Ugenya Member of Parliament Christopher Karan and his doctor George Owino were Wednesday arrested in Mombasa by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives for allegedly forging documents used in an election petition.

Karan is accused of allegedly presenting a forged letter indicating that he had been admitted to Alfarooq Hospital in Mombasa County, as a justification for responding to the petition after the deadline.