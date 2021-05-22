Former national rugby sevens team  head coach Ayimba passes on

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Former Kenya Rugby Sevens team head coach Benjamin Ayimba passed on after battle with Cerebral Malaria.

 

Former Kenya rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ head coach Benjamin Ayimba has died. Ayimba has been undergoing treatment for cerebral malaria at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Ayimba turned out for both the Kenya sevens and 15’s teams before turning to coaching and in 2016 guided Kenya to its  first ever World Rugby Sevens Circuit title at the Singapore Sevens.

Also Read  Harambee Starlets to begin AWCON 2022 campaign in October,CAF to delay qualifiers

Shujaa beat Fiji in the final 30-7.

Also Read  FKF PL: Gor Mahia beat Sofapaka to climb to 5th

The Maseno School alumnus was early this year retained as the deputy coach of Kenya Harlequins, under head coach Antoine Plasman of Belgium.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR