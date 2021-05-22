Former national rugby sevens team  head coach Ayimba passes on

Former Kenya rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ head coach Benjamin Ayimba has died. Ayimba has been undergoing treatment for cerebral malaria at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted.

Ayimba turned out for both the Kenya sevens and 15’s teams before turning to coaching and in 2016 guided Kenya to its first ever World Rugby Sevens Circuit title at the Singapore Sevens.

Shujaa beat Fiji in the final 30-7.

The Maseno School alumnus was early this year retained as the deputy coach of Kenya Harlequins, under head coach Antoine Plasman of Belgium.