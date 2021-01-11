Former Ndhiwa MP Zablon Owigo Olang’ is dead

Veteran KANU politician Zablon Owigo Olang’ is dead.

Sources within his family said Olang died on Sunday before noon at a hospital in Nyatike, Migori County, sources.

A close relative, who requested anonymity, said the former Ndhiwa MP Olang had been receiving treatment at St Carmilla’s Hospital in Karundu but did not give details.

The cause of death was not immediately clear but the family is expected to issue a statement.

Olang’ was elected Ndhiwa MP under KANU and served between 1979 and 1984 before the constituency was divided to form Nyatike Constituency.

Migori Women Representative, Pamella Odhiambo and Nyatike legislator Tom Odege, both eulogized Olang’ as a true patriot who changed the political landscape.