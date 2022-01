Former National Social Security Fund investment manager Francis Zuriel Moturi has been fined 2.4 billion shillings or a 12 year prison term for defrauding the pension fund. Three other former employees of NSSF, David Murungu Githaiga, Isaac Nyakundi Nyamongo and Wilfred Weru have also been fined 803 million shillings each or 12 years in prison. The Discount Securities Limited will pay a fine of 4 billion shillings.

