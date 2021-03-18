Former NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami passes on

Written By: Beth Nyaga

Photo Courtesy

Former NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami has passed on.

Reports indicate that Mukami who recently served as a board member at Kenya Pipeline Company succumbed to COVID-19 at a Nairobi hospital.

The media personality was the founder and Director at Winners Frontiers International Ltd, a P.R Consultancy firm.

Mukami exited the media industry back in June 2018 after being appointed to the Kenya Pipeline Company Board for a period of three years.

Before the appointment, Mukami had worked for Nation Media Group (NTV) for a period of 5 years and 6 months. Prior to that, she also worked as a current affairs reporter at KBC TV and Radio Taifa.

Kenyans have since taken to social media to mourn Mukami.

 

Her demise comes two days after Royal Media Services journalist Robin Njogu also succumbed to the virus.

Njogu was mourned as a progressive journalist whose contribution to radio and online journalism had gone a long way in transforming the country’s media and communication sector.

