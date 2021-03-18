Former NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami passes on

Former NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami has passed on.

Reports indicate that Mukami who recently served as a board member at Kenya Pipeline Company succumbed to COVID-19 at a Nairobi hospital.

The media personality was the founder and Director at Winners Frontiers International Ltd, a P.R Consultancy firm.

Mukami exited the media industry back in June 2018 after being appointed to the Kenya Pipeline Company Board for a period of three years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Before the appointment, Mukami had worked for Nation Media Group (NTV) for a period of 5 years and 6 months. Prior to that, she also worked as a current affairs reporter at KBC TV and Radio Taifa.

Kenyans have since taken to social media to mourn Mukami.

I am terribly saddened at the passing on of my friend Winnie Mukami, fmr NTV anchor & KPC Board Member. Over the past 2yrs, I came to know her as a true patriot who on the background, loved and served her country with dedication. Winnie yearned for a united Kenya. Rest well, WM. — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba, PhDc, CPM. (@silasjakakimba) March 18, 2021

Former NTV anchor Winnie Mukami has died, family says she was admitted last Friday in hospital. pic.twitter.com/qbXtzK9Zlp — James Smart (@jamessmat) March 18, 2021

Deaths, human suffering and pain all over the place due to #COVID19. Winnie Mukami. https://t.co/g5XbgawEfh — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 18, 2021

Winnie Mukami. Rest in peace beautiful soul. Covid is cruel. — David Makali (@davidmakali1) March 18, 2021

Her demise comes two days after Royal Media Services journalist Robin Njogu also succumbed to the virus.

Njogu was mourned as a progressive journalist whose contribution to radio and online journalism had gone a long way in transforming the country’s media and communication sector.