Former Othaya MP Mary Wambui gets new govt job

Former Othaya MP Mary Wambui has been appointed as the Chairperson of Trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund.

In a gazette notice Friday, Wambui will hold the position for three years according to Labour CS Simon Chelagui.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) of the National Employment Authority Act, 2006, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints Mary Wambui to be Chairperson of Trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from January 1, 2021,” read the notice.

The former MP will take over from Lina Jebii Kilimo whose appointment was terminated with effect from January 1, 2021.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Last year, the Employment and Labour Relations court revoked the appointment of Wambui as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority (NEA).

Justice Onesmus Makau ruled that Wambui was unqualified for the position and that her appointment was irregularly done.

The ruling coming following a petition lodged in October 2019 by the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association headed by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after Wambui’s appointment attracted public condemnation.

She will be replaced with Professor Grace Jerotich Cheserek.

The Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund mandate is to coordinate rehabilitation activities for street families; conduct public education on street families issues; mobilize resources and fundraising as well as receiving donations and funding street families rehabilitation programmes

The fund is also required to manage donations for the rehabilitation of street families through a trust fund; monitor expenditure and disbursement of donations and advise the government and other relevant agencies on matters relating to rehabilitation of street families.

Click here to read the Gazette–> Vol.CXXIII-No_.2_