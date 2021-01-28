Former PCEA moderator Gathanju’s case adjourned to Tuesday

A case where former PCEA moderator David Gathanju and two others are accused of stealing Ksh 50.9 million is set for hearing on Tuesday next week.

This after prosecution counsel Donnex Ongila requested for an adjournment saying a witness who was supposed to testify was unwell.

Ongila also told the court that the lawyer for the third accused was also indisposed and therefore the need to adjourn the case to next week.

Gathanju who served as PCEA General Assembly moderator between 2009 and 2015 has been charged alongside two others with stealing Ksh 50.9 from the church.

The three are charged that on diverse dates between January 2, 2016 and June 30, 2017 at PCEA headquarters in Nairobi’s South C estate, they stole the money that came into their possession by virtue of their employment.

They have denied the charges and are out on a Ksh 1 million bond.

Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atammbo told the prosecution counsel to prepare adequately and ensure he present the witness on Tuesday.

Jane Mwihaki, the church’s accountant, is the only witness who has testified in the case.

The hearing of the case continues after Ms Atambo in November last year dismissed an application by the ODPP seeking to withdraw the case against the trio under Section 87(A).