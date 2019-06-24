Former PM Odinga urges Harambee Stars to fight on

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has urged the National Football team, Harambee Stars, to fight on despite their 2-0 loss to Algeria, in their Africa Cup of Nations opener played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo Sunday night.

Raila has also asked Stars’ fans to rally behind the team ahead of its clash against neighbors Tanzania, if it’s to have any chance of qualifying to the knockout stage.

Harambee Stars, participating in the finals for the 6th time, started their campaign on a disappointing note going down 2-0 to 1990 champions Algeria.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, while paying the team a visit at their base in Egypt following the loss, has conveyed his motivational message, as the Sebastien Migne coached side seeks to redeem themselves in their next match against Taifa Stars of Tanzania this Thursday.

Stars will now have to give their all in the next two Group ‘C’ matches against Tanzania and Senegal, respectively, if they are to make it to the Last 16 of the continental showpiece.

In today’s matches, Ivory Coast takes on South Africa, Tunisia clash against Angola, while the last match will pit Mali and Mauritania.