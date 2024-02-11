Former police boss King’ori Mwangi is dead

Former Assistant Inspector General King’ori Mwangi is dead.

King’ori died on Sunday while receiving treatment in a Nairobi Hospital.

“We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr Kingori Mwangi, a retired police officer. Kingori passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment. The family will update the public on the burial plans,” the family said through a statement.

Kingori served as then Provincial Police Officer (PPO) in Nairobi, Mombasa and Western regions.

During his time, he also served as the director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, director of Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.