Immediate former Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has taken over as the new Commandant of National Police College Main Campus, Kiganjo.

He took over his new role during a brief handing over ceremony that was held at the college.

Shioso was succeeded by Dr. Resila Onyango who was named the new Police Spokesperson in changes announced by the National Police Service early November.

He had held the position since August, 2021.

The United Kingdom’s Leicester University alumnus who holds a Master of Science Degree in Criminology fills the void left by Japhet Koome who is now the new Inspector General of Police.

Shioso has vast experience having held senior positions at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations including at the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit and as the Principal Assistant to the then Director of DCI, Francis Ndegwa Muhoro.

Before his appointment as Police Spokesperson, he had served with the United Nations as a Transnational Organized Crime Expert.

“He brings in a wealth of experience having served in different capacities in Kenya and abroad. Indeed, his skills and vast experience will be vital in his new role,” the National Police Service said of Shioso in a Twitter post.