Former president Daniel Arap Moi most telling words

For the 24 years President Daniel Arap Moi ruled, majority of Kenyans identified him with his Nyayo slogan and hardline stance numerous quotes that he used whenever he addressed the public.

And on the eve of his exit from office in December 2002, Moi sought to reassure the public and more so the opposition of his decision to hand over power peacefully. What perhaps captured the attention of many is not just the decision to vacate office but more so his call to be forgiven for whatever wrong he could have done.

“Kama yuko mtu ametukana mimi, namsamehe. Na kama yuko mtu amaye nimesema kitu amaye imeumiza roho yake, anisamehe. (“If you abused me I forgive you and if I said something that hurt you, forgive me),” He said.

Daniel arap Moi is popularly known to Kenyans as “Nyayo,” a Swahili word for “footsteps.” He championed what he called “Nyayo philosophy,” which means following the leader and is, he claimed, a distinctive African tradition of leadership. This he did following the footsteps of the first Kenyan President, Jomo Kenyatta who died in 1978.

Moi’s “Nyayo” philosophy argues that nationalism in post-colonial Africa requires guidance, since this had not been nurtured under colonial rule. One party democracy was necessary to unify diverse groups into a single nation, and this could best be achieved under a strong, visionary leader. Such leadership could bridge tribal differences and is an African phenomenon that has deep roots in culture and tradition.

The slogans of Nyayo are “peace, love and unity” and a strong centralized state. In 1978, Moi stated that; “In unity and love lies our salvation and strength as a nation. Sectionalism, tribalism, and personality cults are destructive forces which the nation cannot afford today.”

At the Madaraka Day Celebrations in 1981 Moi spoke of the vision of Nyayo; “We live now in the era of Nyayo. I hear there are a few people who sometimes seem to wonder just where this Nyayo is leading. Well the answer is simple: towards peace, love and unity. Peace, love and unity are not slogans or vague philosophies: they are practical foundations of countrywide development. Where there is peace, then there is stability and only in the arena of stability will you find investment, enterprise and progress. Where there is love, then there is trust and readiness to work with others to contribute to others in the cause of nationhood. Where there is unity, there is strength, rooted in understanding of our common purposes, common loyalties and mutual dependence.”

And on his last Jamhuri day celebrations in December 12th, 2002 Moi made this statement that for 17 years now has become the hallmark of his remembrance by the public. His Nyayo philosophy also resonated with one of his favorite quotes that ‘Siasa mbaya maisha mbaya’ meaning bad politics leads to bad life. This he often said when urging opposition leaders not to divide Kenyans along tribal lines in their quest for votes as Kenya ushered in multi-party politics.

Uhuru Kenyatta was then floored by NARC candidate Mwai Kibaki by more than one million votes margin. And that was not all, unexpectedly Moi would sound remorseful to Kenyans following accusations of mishandling the country’s econom. When the country underwent one of its harshest economic times under Moi’s administration characterized by massive unemployment, he urged Kenyans to look beyond their borders and when African leaders in the 90s were accused by the West of being dictatorial and flagrant in violating their constitutions to stay in power, Moi seemed to concur with that notion.

Not just in action but speech as well, Moi will be remembered as one of the boldest presidents Kenya ever had.

Moi’s legacy is assessed differently by different people. An official government source described him as “a firm believer in justice, honesty, and fairness to all” and in retirement as “setting up a foundation through which he hopes to participate in solving conflicts in the horn of African and the Great Lakes Region as well as help rehabilitate street children and those orphaned by HIV/AIDS.” This government source stressed Moi’s role as a peace-maker and mediator in conflict situations.

While Moi’s regime has been described as repressive and authoritarian, others have pointed out that he “kept the country united, and put in place a multi-party system.”