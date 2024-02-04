Former President Kenyatta mourns President Hage Geingob of Namibia

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned President Hage Geingob, describing him as a great leader who contributed immensely to the liberation of Namibia.

In his message of condolence to the family of the late President Geingob and the people of Namibia, former President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death of President Geingob.

“No words can sufficiently convey the magnitude of the loss as President Geingob was a distinguished servant of the people, an outstanding statesman and a great leader full of wisdom. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Government and the people of Namibia during this difficult time of grieving and loss,” former President Kenyatta said.

The former President said he was privileged to have interacted with President Geingob and treasures the wisdom and knowledge of a statesman shared with humility and grace.

“We will always remember and cherish his huge contribution to the welfare of the people of Namibia and Africa as a whole,” former President Kenyatta added.

The former Head of State urged the people of Namibia to uphold the late President Geingob’s legacy and prayed to God to comfort them as they mourn their departed leader.

President Geingob, 82, died on Sunday at a hospital in Namibia’s capital Windhoek.