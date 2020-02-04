Former President Moi passes on

Kenya’s second president, Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi has passed on at the age of 96 years.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former president has been ailing and has been in and out of hospital.

Mzee Moi served as president of the republic of Kenya for 24 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He took over the reigns of power in 1978 following the death of the first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and ruled up to 2002.

Confirming the death of the country’s second president, his son who is also the Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said that Mzee Moi passed on at around 5 am Tuesday morning at Nairobi hospital.

Moi first served as Vice President for fourteen years, before taking over as an Acting President, following the death of founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

He later was declared substantive President in September 1978 after a special cabinet meeting endorsed him for the November 8, 1978 poll.

Mzee Moi had ventured into politics in 1955 following his election as member of the Rift Valley Legislative Council, replacing John ole Tameno.

The late President Moi will be remembered for many projects among them Maziwa ya Nyayo that was a school programme.

Maziwa ya Nyayo during #NyayoEra a school milk programme #RIPMoi ^CM pic.twitter.com/CcyWqbvc0T — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) February 4, 2020

He will also be remembered for the Nyayo bus.